Breaking

Inzu Ya Bamasaba to Install Cultural Leader on Saturday

Human rights
Politics
Local government
Eric Mukhwana, the Publicity Secretary of the Umukuuka III Coronation, says that John Amram Wagabyalire will be officially installed at Mututo Cultural Center on Saturday.
17 Mar 2023 11:21
Human rights Politics Local government
His Highness John Amram Wagabyalire. Umukuuka III Inzu Ya Bamasaba. Photo by William Cheptoek
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

His Highness John Amram Wagabyalire. Umukuuka III Inzu Ya Bamasaba. Photo by William Cheptoek

Keywords

Inzu Ya Bamasaba