Breaking

IPOD Still Has a Future, Says Rusa as He Exits for KCCA Job

Politics
Kampala, Uganda
IPOD was created to unite political parties to promote dialogue and cooperation, fundamental principles of good governance, democracy and human rights; foster peaceful resolution of conflicts; and promote tolerance of divergent opinions.
14 Apr 2023 15:51
Kampala, Uganda
Politics
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us