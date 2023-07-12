Ssekaana was ruling in a case where Bigala Frediman sued Lornah Namuwenge with whom he was cohabiting, and is seeking to recover over 43 million Shillings he deposited in her account with a view to starting a joint business.
The head of the Civil Division of the High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana has
advised unmarried couples staying together to sign agreements that will
streamline the ownership of property so that when the relationship breaks down,
they have some legal cover.
Ssekaana was
ruling in a case where Bigala Frediman sued Lornah
Namuwenge with whom he was cohabiting, and is seeking to recover over 43 million
Shillings he deposited in her account with a view to starting a joint business.
Ssekaana
said relationships that are not recognized under the law, the rights of those
concerned are hard to enforce when they break down. “Unmarried couples are
advised to draft agreements expressing their understanding of or expectations
about exchanges of economic value in their relationship. If a couple has agreed
on how to govern the property aspects of their relationship and how to dispose of
the property when the relationship ends, the law ought to help carry out that
agreement, unless doing so would be contrary to any law of the land,” Ssekaana
advised in his opinion.
He added
that most couples do not consider the economics of their relationship
paramount when their relationship begins because they fear that even
mentioning such mundane matters would debase other more important
non-economic aspects of their relationship. “While a court should honor
express oral agreements too, their existence and contents will usually be
difficult to prove in court. A court might, of course, infer an agreement, but
inference can be an unreliable mechanism of ordering the economic relations of
unmarried couples,” Ssekaana said.
In the case,
Bigala alleged that in 2014, he and Namuwenge got into a
relationship with an intention of getting married and had one child
in 2017. He contended that with the view of opening a business, he
agreed with Namuwenge orally to begin saving through her account
for business purposes and that the money would only be withdrawn
when it accumulated to 100 million Shillings. However,
Bigala alleged that he discovered that Namuwenge was
having an affair with another man and that they were in
the process of getting married, and that Namuwenge had also withdrawn
part of the money for her personal use.
In court
filings, Namuwenge admitted that indeed Bigala had been depositing money in her account not to start a business but rather as profits he was making
from a takeaway business she had started for him. She also said she was
withdrawing the money in order to look after herself and her child because she
had lost her job at Finance Trust Bank.
In his
ruling, Ssekaana said Bigala had failed to prove that the
money deposited in Namuwenge’s account was for intended future
business purposes. “He cannot claim that the defendant unjustly enriched
herself when she withdrew and used the money for herself and their child’s
upkeep. This court should not lend a hand to the plaintiff who is trying to
take revenge because of a failed relationship to recover money given during a
relationship without clear consideration.
One of the
most intriguing of the questions in this matter is whether the plaintiff as a
co-habitant has a right, upon dissolution of the relationship, to remuneration
for expenses or contributions made during the relationship,” Ssekaana’s ruling
reads in part.
It adds that
unmarried or cohabitants have no right to recover money made or contributed in
such a relationship unless it is jointly owned by registration or joint bank
account or such other ownership which infers clear joint ownership. “The
status of ‘concubinage’ or ‘meretricious cohabitation’ afforded neither party
any right to recover for services rendered to the other or contributions made
for upkeep, unless the party seeking recovery was induced to provide services
under a mistaken belief that the couple was validly married or by duress.
It is quite
unfathomable that the plaintiff orally agreed to a proposition worth 100 million Shillings
without any formal agreement, such a ‘bedroom agreement’ should not be enforced
in courts of law. In absence of proof of a contract, there cannot be a breach
of contract.”