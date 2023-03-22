On Tuesday, Justice Musa Ssekaana asked both parties to name four members each to sit on a nine-member interim committee to spearhead activities of the organization. The applicants shall be represented on the committee by Ismail Nsubuga, Hussein Guto, Hassan Senyondo, and Abdul-Aziz Lukwago while the respondents shall be represented by Salim Mubiru, Erias Nakabale, Ibrahim Kikabi, and Shadia Namyalo.

Log in You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.