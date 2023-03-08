Breaking

Justice Kakuru's Body to Arrive Midnight

Court
Kampala, Uganda
"Judicial Officers and Advocates are requested to robe for the special session. Thereafter, the body will be taken to his home in Buziga (Fred Kambugu close) for an overnight vigil," reads the statement in part.
08 Mar 2023 14:36
Kampala, Uganda
Court
The late Justice Kakuru
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

The late Justice Kakuru