Bishops Stephen Namanya of North Ankore Diocese (F) Johnson Twinomujuni of West Ankore Diocese (R) and Sheldon Mwesigwa of Nakore Diocese

Fallen Constitutional Judge Kenneth Kakuru was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Rwebishuri Village Mbarara City North Division on Saturday. The late Kakuru, 65 died on Tuesday at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya where he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.



Heavy rains interfered with the burial shortly after the Church service at St James Cathedral Ruharo. Several mourners including His Grace Lambert Beinmugisha the Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese, Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo, Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Prinicipal Judge Flavia Zeija, several Judges of the higher Bench, Ministers, and people of all walks of life.



Justice Kakuru was praised as a man of his word that stood by the truth and served without fear or favor. Uganda Radio Network brings you the late Kakuru's send-off in Pictures.



