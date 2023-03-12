Breaking

Kenneth Kakuru Was A Man Of His Word

Top story
Politics
Parliament
Court
Kenneth Kakuru has been hailed for speaking the truth despite the discomfort it could cause to those that did not agree with him.
10 Mar 2023 18:14
Politics Parliament Court
Coffin bearing remains of the late Court of Appeal Judge, Kenneth Kakuru
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Coffin bearing remains of the late Court of Appeal Judge, Kenneth Kakuru