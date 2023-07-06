According to the report filed by Odoi, his son and his 6-year-old friend Sowedi Mukisa went to James' shop to buy a chapati for Sowedi's father. There, they met a man dressed in a black T-shirt who promised to give them a ride on his bicycle.
Four-year-old Hannington Daniel Odoi
Kabalagala Police Station is investigating a case of a missing
child that occurred on March 24th, 2023 at around 3:00 pm in the Okiring zone
of Kibuli Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala District.
Four-year-old Odoi
Hannington Daniel was reported missing by his father Hannington Odoi, according
to the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesyire. According to the report filed by Odoi, his son and his
6-year-old friend Sowedi Mukisa went to James' shop to buy a chapati for
Sowedi's father.
There, they met a man dressed in a black T-shirt who promised
to give them a ride on his bicycle. “The man led them to a certain area in Okiring zone, where he
instructed Sowedi to go back home, leaving Daniel with him. Later, when Sowedi
returned to the area with Daniel's brother, Wilson, both Daniel and the man
were missing,” said Owoyesyire in a statement.
He explains that police have processed the scene and visited the
location. “The suspect is still at large, and investigations are ongoing to
determine the motive behind the disappearance. CCTV footage of the two
juveniles passing by the area has been viewed, and the police are asking anyone
with any information about the matter to come forward and assist with the
investigations,” he said.
He called for calm and cooperation from the public during the
ongoing investigation, saying that the safety and security of citizens,
especially children, are of the utmost importance to the police force.