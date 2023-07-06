According to the report filed by Odoi, his son and his 6-year-old friend Sowedi Mukisa went to James' shop to buy a chapati for Sowedi's father. There, they met a man dressed in a black T-shirt who promised to give them a ride on his bicycle.

Four-year-old Hannington Daniel Odoi

Kabalagala Police Station is investigating a case of a missing child that occurred on March 24th, 2023 at around 3:00 pm in the Okiring zone of Kibuli Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala District.



Four-year-old Odoi Hannington Daniel was reported missing by his father Hannington Odoi, according to the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesyire. According to the report filed by Odoi, his son and his 6-year-old friend Sowedi Mukisa went to James' shop to buy a chapati for Sowedi's father.



There, they met a man dressed in a black T-shirt who promised to give them a ride on his bicycle. “The man led them to a certain area in Okiring zone, where he instructed Sowedi to go back home, leaving Daniel with him. Later, when Sowedi returned to the area with Daniel's brother, Wilson, both Daniel and the man were missing,” said Owoyesyire in a statement.



He explains that police have processed the scene and visited the location. “The suspect is still at large, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the disappearance. CCTV footage of the two juveniles passing by the area has been viewed, and the police are asking anyone with any information about the matter to come forward and assist with the investigations,” he said.



He called for calm and cooperation from the public during the ongoing investigation, saying that the safety and security of citizens, especially children, are of the utmost importance to the police force.