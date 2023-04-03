Breaking

Kabale Hospital CT Scan Idle Seven Months After Installation

Health
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
The diagnostic tool is used to detect diseases and internal injuries from car accidents or other types of trauma. It is used by medical professionals to visualize nearly all parts of the body and to plan medical, surgical or radiation treatment.
Petition by Kabale LC 5 Councilor Leopold Twesigye
Images 2

