Kalangala Women, Children Find Fortune in Neglected Palm Oil Tree Remains

Business and finance
Agriculture
Kalangala District, Uganda
Sylvia Nagganda, one of the Women leaders at Bongo landing site in Mugoye Sub County says, the fronds (leaves) of the palm oil trees are supporting the growth of the local crafts industry, from which they are earning substantial incomes.
15 Apr 2023 14:52
The Women in an Oil Palm Plantation where they pick falling fronds which they use for making brooms (Ezekiel Ssekweyama)
