Breaking

Karamoja Leaders Demand Cash Payments to PDM Beneficiaries

Local government
Business and finance
Karamoja, Uganda
In Nabilatuk district, beneficiaries have been issued ATM cards, raising concerns about the limited banking infrastructure in South Karamoja. Sylvia Awas, the Nabilatuk district woman member of parliament, expressed her dissatisfaction with the use of electronic money transactions due to the poor mobile network connectivity in the region.
19 Jul 2023 12:20
Karamoja, Uganda
Local government Business and finance
Anne Namer, one of the PDM beneficiaries receiving her money from the Post Bank mobile Van
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Anne Namer, one of the PDM beneficiaries receiving her money from the Post Bank mobile Van

Entities

Karamoja Parliamentary Group – KPG Parish Development Model-PDM

Keywords

Karamoja sub region Post bank Uganda frustrating beneficiaries karamoja sub region leaders wants PDM money paid cash poor mobile network