In Nabilatuk district, beneficiaries have been issued ATM cards, raising concerns about the limited banking infrastructure in South Karamoja. Sylvia Awas, the Nabilatuk district woman member of parliament, expressed her dissatisfaction with the use of electronic money transactions due to the poor mobile network connectivity in the region.
Anne Namer, one of the PDM beneficiaries receiving her money from the Post Bank mobile Van
You need to Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.