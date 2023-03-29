Breaking

Karimojong Warriors Kill Motorcylist in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda
The deceased who was riding his motorcycle at 11.30 pm when he encountered armed warriors who were on a raid mission and he accidentally flashed light into a hiding ground prompting warriors to shoot him and died instantly.
27 Mar 2023 13:40
Relatives of the deceased waiting for the body to be discharged from the mortuary in Moroto regional referal hospital
Relatives of the deceased waiting for the body to be discharged from the mortuary in Moroto regional referal hospital

