Minister Kabyanga urged the beneficiaries to embrace the four-acre development strategy, where a farmer plants one acre of food crops, another acre of fruits, and coffee, and one for pasture and animal husbandry.

PDM revolving fund in Kasese was launched on Thursday

Audio 5 Your browser does not support the audio element. kabyanga 2 Your browser does not support the audio element. Muhindi Your browser does not support the audio element. Nastasia Your browser does not support the audio element. Kabyanaga 1 Your browser does not support the audio element. Kabyanaga 1

Parish Development Model-PDM beneficiaries in Kasese district have been discouraged from investing money into cotton growing.



Kasese district is one of the leading producers of cotton in the entire country but the State Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabyanga says that cotton growing should be left to people with vast pieces of land because it fetches very low prices urging.



He urged the beneficiaries to embrace the four-acre development strategy, where a farmer plants one acre of food crops, another acre of fruits, and coffee, and one for pasture and animal husbandry.



//Cue in: “An acre of cotton…



Cue out: …vast of land.”//



On Thursday Kasese district local government launched the disbursement of the PDM funds with at least each of 240 beneficiaries from 197 Saccos in the district expected to receive the money.



The minister also said that he has asked the CAO to take action against people who have invested money in cotton growing.



//Cue in: “Because we know…



Cue out:..and financial inclusion.”//



The LCV Chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi agreed that cotton farming has failed to help smallholder farmers to get out of poverty due to the high cost of production against the low market prices.



He hoped that once people’s incomes improve it will eventually lead to peace and security and eradicate unemployment.



//Cue in: “This money is…



Cue out: …liberty to do it.”//



The Chief Administrative Officer-CAO Erias Byamungu encouraged beneficiaries to utilise the money for only production purposes.



Nasitasia Nyakaisiki one of the beneficiaries from Katwe-Kabatoro said she intends to use the money to boast her salt trade business and be able to support the education of her children.



//Cue in: “Nigenda kuzikozesa kurora...



Cue out: …bafne batunge emirimo.”//



