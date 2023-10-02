Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /usr/www/users/urnnet/a/story.php on line 43 Kasese Leaders Concerned About Vandalism of Electricity Infrasturacture :: Uganda Radionetwork
Kasese
District authorities are concerned about the increasing cases of vandalism of
electricity installments in the district.
In recent months, vandals have wreaked havoc across the sub-counties of Lake
Katwe, Kyalhumba Sub Counties, and others leading to an intermittent power supply.
The vandals have also stolen some of the electric wires.
In Kiburara
along Kinyamaseke-Bwera Highway, a high voltage transformer was last month
vandalized and left non-functioning.
Local leaders
say the vice is not only frustrating development but also sabotaging the local
economy.
Harold Tony
Muhindo, the MP for Bukonzo East says he has been informed that some of the
people vandalizing and stealing electricity equipment are from outside the
district. He noted that the commissioning of the electricity will most
likely not happen soon due to the massive vandalism and destruction of the
electricity transmission installments.
//Cue in: “The wires connecting…
Cue out: …the nearest authority.”//
Muhindo noted
that it is unfortunate that while the government is trying to extend power to the
most hard-to-reach areas, a section of people is frustrating these efforts.
He asked the
local community to perform their civil obligation and report those who are
vandalizing the power line.
//Cue in: “Let us not…
Cue out: …. of our government projects.”//
Ericana Bwambale, the Chairman Board Kilembe Investment Limited-KIL said
vandalism of properties is still one of the major challenges the company is
facing since it hinders power distribution in the region. He wants the leaders
to fully support efforts to fight thefts by reporting all persons tampering
with the lines in their areas.
//Cue in: “There those people…
Cue out: …about development.”//
The Kasese LCV Chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi blames the vice for the raising
demand for scrap metals but adds that they are working with authorities to
apprehend the suspects.
Victoria
Businge Rusoke, the State Minister for Local Government argues that vandalizing
electricity lines has a direct impact on the national and local revenue
collections which in turn affects the nation's budget.
However, she
has hopes that the Ministry of Energy would soon replace the damaged
lines.
Edwin Thembo, residing in Kyalumba town council says that police laxity in
conducting operations to nab criminals is the leading cause of the increasing
cases of crime, which include vandalism.