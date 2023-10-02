Kasese Leaders Concerned About Vandalism of Electricity Infrasturacture

In recent months, vandals have wreaked havoc across the sub-counties of Lake Katwe, Kyalhumba Sub Counties, and others leading to an intermittent power supply.

Vandalism of electricity installations is affecting businesses in Kasese

Kasese District authorities are concerned about the increasing cases of vandalism of electricity installments in the district.



In recent months, vandals have wreaked havoc across the sub-counties of Lake Katwe, Kyalhumba Sub Counties, and others leading to an intermittent power supply. The vandals have also stolen some of the electric wires.



In Kiburara along Kinyamaseke-Bwera Highway, a high voltage transformer was last month vandalized and left non-functioning.



Local leaders say the vice is not only frustrating development but also sabotaging the local economy.



Harold Tony Muhindo, the MP for Bukonzo East says he has been informed that some of the people vandalizing and stealing electricity equipment are from outside the district. He noted that the commissioning of the electricity will most likely not happen soon due to the massive vandalism and destruction of the electricity transmission installments.



Muhindo noted that it is unfortunate that while the government is trying to extend power to the most hard-to-reach areas, a section of people is frustrating these efforts.



He asked the local community to perform their civil obligation and report those who are vandalizing the power line.



Ericana Bwambale, the Chairman Board Kilembe Investment Limited-KIL said vandalism of properties is still one of the major challenges the company is facing since it hinders power distribution in the region. He wants the leaders to fully support efforts to fight thefts by reporting all persons tampering with the lines in their areas.



The Kasese LCV Chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi blames the vice for the raising demand for scrap metals but adds that they are working with authorities to apprehend the suspects.



Victoria Businge Rusoke, the State Minister for Local Government argues that vandalizing electricity lines has a direct impact on the national and local revenue collections which in turn affects the nation's budget.



However, she has hopes that the Ministry of Energy would soon replace the damaged lines.



Edwin Thembo, residing in Kyalumba town council says that police laxity in conducting operations to nab criminals is the leading cause of the increasing cases of crime, which include vandalism.