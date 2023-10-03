Kawanda School Shooting: Sergeant Abdul Ssali Charged, Remanded

Prosecution alleges that on November 15 at Kawanda Senior Secondary School Nakyesanja zone Wakiso district, Sergeant Abdul Ssali a Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) officer under the transport department shot dead Ronald Waliggo.

Sergeant Abdul Ssali from the Uganda People's Defense Forces-UPDF transport department finally appeared before the General Court-martial Wednesday for shooting dead Ronald Waliggo at Kawanda Senior Secondary School last year.



The prosecution told the court that on November 15, 2022, while at Kawanda Senior Secondary School in Nakyesanja zone in Wakiso district, Sergeant Ssali developed a misunderstanding with Waliggo while leaving the school in a UPDF Landcruiser after picking up a student.



It came after Ssali met several motorcycles and vehicles at the main gate of the school. Since the exit route was narrow, Ssali decided to squeeze into the side where the deceased had parked. This led to an altercation after Waligo complained to the driver about being squeezed, which attracted the attention of the other riders who condemned Ssali’s actions.



In response, Ssali entered his vehicle where he picked up an AK47 and shot Waliggo killing him instantly, and sped off from the scene. Ssali pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to him by the General Court Martial chairperson, Brigadier General Robert Freeman Mugabe. Lieutenant Charles Mukwana who led the prosecution, said that investigations into the matter were still ongoing prompting the chairman to remand the accused until May 8th, 2023.



