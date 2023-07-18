Nkurunziza reportedly recorded an audio clip, which was circulated on social media, urging people in his village to invade Bugoma forest reserve. The audio clip went viral last week, leading to mobilization among area residents to engage in illegal activities within the forest.

Bugoma Forest Reserve. The LCI Chairperson for Nyairongo village that is adjascent to the forest reserve is detained for criminal tresspass and inciting violence Photo by Emmanuel Okello.