Idah Mutenyo, the Chairperson Kiswahili Association East Africa and head of Kiswahili Lecturers in Uganda says that lower secondary schools are struggling to teach the language because they lack materials that include textbooks.

Lecturers and students of Kiswahili in the country have called for more resources allocated to the Kiswahili language subject in institutions of learning.



The call was made on Sunday during a two-day Chama Cha Wanafunzi wa Kiswahili Vyuo Vikuu Afrika Mashariki conference of Kiswahili lecturers and students from different institutions of learning at Mountains of the Moon University in Fort Portal.



The conference attracted over 200 students from six universities including Mountains of the Moon University, Makerere University, Bishop Stuart University, Kabale University, Metropolitan International University, and Kampala International University under their association of East African Kiswahili Students Association- Uganda Chapter.



Swahili, a common dialect among the East African Community member states was introduced in the Uganda primary school curriculum in 2000, as a basis for advancing its use as the regional bloc pushed for integration.



In June last year cabinet resolved to have Kiswahili taught as a compulsory subject in Primary and Secondary schools.



Students enrolled under the revised lower secondary school curriculum are to be the first to have Kiswahili as a compulsory examination and are expected to write their end-of-cycle national examinations in 2024.



However Mutenyo says that this will be difficult to implement if government does not add to the already limited number of Kiswahili teachers in the country.



Martin Muleyi a lecturer of Kiswahili at Mountains of the Moon University says that the subject lacks instructional materials on the market compared to other subjects like English, Literature and others.



He adds that even most of Kiswahili teachers are not yet employed by government which sometimes demoralizes students from offering the language. Julius Nasasira a student of Kiswahili at Makerere University says that they face a challenge of limited learning materials. He adds that even online, Kiswahili research materials are few.



Miria Nalugya another student says that Ugandans have lagged in learning and adopting the language due to lack of resources.

