Idah Mutenyo, the Chairperson Kiswahili Association East Africa and head of Kiswahili Lecturers in Uganda says that lower secondary schools are struggling to teach the language because they lack materials that include textbooks.
Lecturers
and students of Kiswahili in the country have called for more resources allocated
to the Kiswahili language subject in institutions of learning.
The call was made on Sunday during a two-day Chama
Cha Wanafunzi wa Kiswahili Vyuo Vikuu Afrika Mashariki conference of Kiswahili
lecturers and students from different institutions of learning at Mountains of
the Moon University in Fort Portal.
The conference attracted over 200 students from
six universities including Mountains of the Moon University, Makerere
University, Bishop Stuart University, Kabale University, Metropolitan
International University, and Kampala International University under their
association of East African Kiswahili Students Association- Uganda Chapter.
Swahili,
a common dialect among the East African Community member states was introduced
in the Uganda primary school curriculum in 2000, as a basis for advancing its
use as the regional bloc pushed for integration.
Idah Mutenyo, the Chairperson Kiswahili
Association East Africa and head of Kiswahili Lecturers in Uganda says that
lower secondary schools are struggling to teach the language because they lack materials
that include textbooks.
// Cue
in: “ One we lack....
Cue out: .... not yet employed.”//
In June
last year cabinet resolved to have Kiswahili taught as a compulsory subject in Primary
and Secondary schools.
Students enrolled under the revised lower
secondary school curriculum are to be the first to have Kiswahili as a
compulsory examination and are expected to write their end-of-cycle national
examinations in 2024.
However Mutenyo says that this will be difficult
to implement if government does
not add to the already limited number of Kiswahili teachers in the country.
Martin Muleyi a lecturer of Kiswahili at
Mountains of the Moon University says that the subject lacks instructional
materials on the market compared to other subjects like English,
Literature and others.
He adds that even most of Kiswahili teachers are
not yet employed by government which sometimes demoralizes students from
offering the language.
Julius
Nasasira a student of Kiswahili at Makerere University says that they face a
challenge of limited learning materials. He adds that even online, Kiswahili
research materials are few.
// Cue in: “ We are going...
Cue out: ... secondary schools.”//
Miria Nalugya another student says that Ugandans
have lagged in learning and adopting the language due to lack of resources.