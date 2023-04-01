District
Lack of Policy Hindering Blood Transfusion Services-Aceng
Health
Human rights
Aceng said that Uganda has several blood transfusion specialists who would be vital in supporting the ministry of health to develop the policies, but they are silent.
30 Mar 2023
18:37
Fred Kayongo
Male
Freelancer
Health
Human rights
Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng in the middle standing puting on a jacket, with officials from UBTS
