Jacky Acan, the LCV Councilor of Palabek Abera Sub County, revealed that armed men have been in the area for some time and their presence is causing fear among the locals.

Lamwo District leaders have expressed concern over the presence of soldiers in Palabek Abera Sub-County, Lamwo district.



She also added that locals have also found a gun and a bomb that seem to have been recently dropped or hidden. Acan appealed to the security committee of the district, to ascertain why the armed men are in Palabek Abera, saying the community is living in fear.



Acan thinks the presence of the armed men is in connection with the disputed Aswa Ranch, which boundary is being extended to cover Kitgum and Lamwo districts.



Last month, the Acholi Cultural Institution and Members of Parliament under their umbrella body, the Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) sued the government over allegations of illegal extension of Aswa Ranch boundaries.



The plaintiffs led by the APG Secretary for lands, investment, and infrastructure also Nwoya County MP Tony Awany filed the suit before the Deputy Registrar of the Gulu High Court Ntalo Nasulu Hussein.



They accuse Uganda Livestock Industries Ltd of illegally creating a new freehold title over the Aswa Ranch for 15,930.46 hectares inside Lamwo and another 25,516.6 hectares inside Pader without the due processes of the district land boards.



The land in question measuring 105.400 acres is being occupied by the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC & DB), Banuti Ranchers, Uganda Livestock Industries Ltd, and ARPE, the firm undertaking a hydropower dam construction at Aswa river.



James Choli, the Speaker of Lamwo District Council said much as the issue is in court, he is afraid some of the armed personnel don’t respect the law, given that they are already entering the district without following procedures.



Ochola appealed to the RDC to ensure that the issue is handled, and if need be, security is deployed to protect the civilians.



Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the RDC of Lamwo District, acknowledged receiving information about the presence of armed men in Palabek Abera Sub-County.



According to Oceng, the armed men are supposed to be guarding the Banuti ranches in Aswa ranch and not in Palabek Abera.



Oceng however revealed that the armed men entered Palabek Abera Sub-County in Lamwo district because they are following their cattle that were stolen by locals in Lamwo.





Oceng identified the suspects as Patrick Komakech, James Nono, George Otema, and Patrick Obita all from Palabek Abera, who he said had stolen at least 45 cattle from Banuti ranches but were pardoned.



