Lamwo
District leaders have expressed concern over the presence of soldiers in
Palabek Abera Sub-County, Lamwo district.
Jacky Acan, the LCV Councilor of Palabek Abera Sub County, revealed that
armed men have been in the area for some time and their presence is causing fear among the
locals.
She also added that locals have also found a gun and a bomb that seem
to have been recently dropped or hidden. Acan appealed to the security committee of the district, to ascertain why the
armed men are in Palabek Abera, saying the community is living in fear.
Acan thinks the presence of the armed men is in connection with the disputed Aswa
Ranch, which boundary is being extended to cover Kitgum and Lamwo districts.
Last month, the Acholi Cultural Institution and Members of Parliament under
their umbrella body, the Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) sued the government
over allegations of illegal extension of Aswa Ranch boundaries.
The plaintiffs led by the APG Secretary for lands, investment, and
infrastructure also Nwoya County MP Tony Awany filed the suit before the Deputy
Registrar of the Gulu High Court Ntalo Nasulu Hussein.
They accuse
Uganda Livestock Industries Ltd of illegally creating a new freehold title over
the Aswa Ranch for 15,930.46 hectares inside Lamwo and another 25,516.6
hectares inside Pader without the due processes of the district land boards.
The land in question measuring 105.400 acres is being occupied by the National
Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC & DB), Banuti
Ranchers, Uganda Livestock Industries Ltd, and ARPE, the firm undertaking a
hydropower dam construction at Aswa river.
James Choli, the Speaker of Lamwo District Council said much as the issue is
in court, he is afraid some of the armed personnel don’t respect the law, given
that they are already entering the district without following procedures.
Ochola
appealed to the RDC to ensure that the issue is handled, and if need be,
security is deployed to protect the civilians.
Geoffrey Osborn
Oceng, the RDC of Lamwo District, acknowledged receiving information about the
presence of armed men in Palabek Abera Sub-County.
According to
Oceng, the armed men are supposed to be guarding the Banuti ranches in Aswa ranch
and not in Palabek Abera.
Oceng however
revealed that the armed men entered Palabek Abera Sub-County in Lamwo district
because they are following their cattle that were stolen by locals in Lamwo.
Oceng
identified the suspects as Patrick Komakech, James Nono, George Otema, and
Patrick Obita all from Palabek Abera, who he said had stolen at least 45
cattle from Banuti ranches but were pardoned.