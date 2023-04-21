Breaking

Lango Region Leaders Ask Gov't to Expedite Disarmament Exercise

Security
Business and finance
Northern
Otuke District, Uganda
In a letter signed by David Kennedy Odongo, the Chairperson of the Lango Leaders Forum, the leaders want the government to expedite the disarmament of the Karamojong within 18 months.
21 Apr 2023 16:26
Otuke District, Uganda
Security Business and finance Northern
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Entities

3rd Division of the UPDF

Keywords

Leaders Gives 18 Months Ultimatum to Government to Disarm Karamojong