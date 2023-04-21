District
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Lango Region Leaders Ask Gov't to Expedite Disarmament Exercise
Security
Business and finance
Northern
Otuke District, Uganda
In a letter signed by David Kennedy Odongo, the Chairperson of the Lango Leaders Forum, the leaders want the government to expedite the disarmament of the Karamojong within 18 months.
21 Apr 2023
16:26
Otuke District, Uganda
Amony
Immaculate
Security
Business and finance
Northern
Entities
3rd Division of the UPDF
Keywords
Leaders Gives 18 Months Ultimatum to Government to Disarm Karamojong
