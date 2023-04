The 29-year-old athlete won the 12.5km race in 45:48.69 seconds. He was followed by Dismas Yeko, of Uganda Wild Life Authority-UWA Club who crossed the finishing line in 45:50.02 seconds while Caleb Tungwet of Arua Athletics Association came third in 46:11.47 seconds.

Levi Kiprotich recieving his winning price. Photo by William Cheptoek