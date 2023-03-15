Breaking

Lightning Kills Three Family Members

Environment
Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda
According to Jotham Sunday, the head teacher of Bwindi primary school, the trio met their death on Sunday at around 06:00 PM during a heavy downpour.
13 Mar 2023 09:03
Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda
Environment
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in