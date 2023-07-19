District
Lira City Faces Staff Shortage Crisis in Health Services
Health
Human rights
Local government
Lira City East Division, Lira, Uganda
Currently, the City Health department has only 89 out of the required 175 staffs at both the health facilities, city and division health offices, equivalent to 51 percent which is against the national recommended minimum of at least 75 per cent.
19 Jul 2023
11:11
Lira City East Division, Lira, Uganda
Amony
Immaculate
Health
Human rights
Local government
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
