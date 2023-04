Early this month, Lira City Town Clerk Theophilus Tibihika issued an ultimatum of April 1, 2023, asking all dealers to relocate to the timber yard located in Railways Quarters A in East Division, next to the Airstrip. The letter further stated that anybody found operating in the City Centre after April 1, shall be reprimanded.

Log in You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.