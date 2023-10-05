Lira District Councilors Arrested Over Illegal Protest

On Thursday, councilors turned up for a council meeting but locked the gate to the district chambers and the Council hall, while demanding their payment.
Arrested councilors aboard a police truck
Audio 4
Police in
Lira on Thursday arrested four councilors of Lira District for staging an
illegal protest over unpaid emoluments.
Those
arrested are Dennis Owera, representing Itek Sub County, Isaac Ojok of Agweng Town Council, Moses Odunu, councilor representing
Amach Town Council and Bonny Okello, councilor Ayami.
On
Thursday, councilors turned up for a council meeting but locked the gate to the district chambers and the Council
hall, while demanding their
payment.
They claim
they have not received their emoluments from the local revenue in the last two quarters yet the financial year 2022/2023 is ending. The councilors are demanding over 2.5 million Shillings.
Voxpop on emolument;
//Cue in: “We
have been…
Cue out: …stand
with them.”//
The protest promoted RCM Okello Orik, the LCV Chairperson, and Deputy Speaker Bonny
Okello Omara to call the police for intervention.
Police under the command of Joseph Bakaleke, the Lira City District Police Commander
deployed at the district headquarters and arrested the councilors.
//Cue in:
“The honorable members…
Cue out: …members
behaving honorably.”//
Okello refuted the allegations levied against him by the councilors.
Luo bite:
//Cue in:
“An pe acimo…
Cue out: …atim
dong ngo.”//
Okello said that the district did not collect enough revenue to
remit the emoluments.
Luo bite:
//Cue in:
“Jo ame loo…
Cue out: …pe
dong oromo.”//
Over the years, Lira District has been struggling with revenue collection, which has frustrated its operation.