Breaking

Lira Street Kids Rejoin School and Perform Well, Challenging Home-based Children

Education
Human rights
Lifestyle
Lira, Uganda
Simon Wilobo, a 15-year-old who left their home in Kitgum district and joined Lira street in 2017 while in Primary Six joined the school in 2022 and repeated P6 which he passed in position Nbmber One to join P7.
12 Apr 2023 14:59
Lira, Uganda
Education Human rights Lifestyle
P5 Pupils in class at Lango Quran Primary school (Photo by Marion Ajwang)
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

P5 Pupils in class at Lango Quran Primary school (Photo by Marion Ajwang)

Keywords

48 Street Children Return to School in Lira

Entities

Lango Quran Primary School