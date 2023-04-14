District
Lira Street Kids Rejoin School and Perform Well, Challenging Home-based Children
Education
Human rights
Lifestyle
Lira, Uganda
Simon Wilobo, a 15-year-old who left their home in Kitgum district and joined Lira street in 2017 while in Primary Six joined the school in 2022 and repeated P6 which he passed in position Nbmber One to join P7.
12 Apr 2023
14:59
Lira, Uganda
Amony
Immaculate
Education
Human rights
Lifestyle
P5 Pupils in class at Lango Quran Primary school (Photo by Marion Ajwang)
P5 Pupils in class at Lango Quran Primary school (Photo by Marion Ajwang)
48 Street Children Return to School in Lira
Lango Quran Primary School
