Livestock Markets Reopen in Kazo after Four Months' Closure Over FMD
Business and finance
Mbarara, Uganda
In a letter dated 4th July, Divine Kyogabirwe the Kazo district Chief Administrative officer said that the Taskforce reviewed the foot and mouth disease status in the district and agreed to reopen the markets.
08 Jul 2023
14:25
Mbarara, Uganda
EDSON
KINENE
Business and finance
The letter authorising the re-opening of livestock markets
Images
1
The letter authorising the re-opening of livestock markets
Keywords
Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)
Entities
Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries MAAIF
