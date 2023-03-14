Breaking

Lorengedwat Candidates Protest Over Missing PLE Results

Local government
Education
Nabilatuk, Uganda
On Monday afternoon, over 22 former candidates of Kamatur primary school held a peaceful demonstration at Nabilatuk district headquarters demanding an explanation from the authorities why their results have not been released.
14 Mar 2023 07:29
Nabilatuk, Uganda
Local government Education
Primary seven cadidates during their final exams at Lia primary school
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Primary seven cadidates during their final exams at Lia primary school

Keywords

Lorengedwat sub county Pupils protests over PLE results UNEB fails to release results

Entities

Ministry of Education and Sport