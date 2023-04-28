Breaking

Lukwago Calls for Audit into KCCA Road Funding

Politics
Local government
Kampala, Uganda
Lukwago asked the members to execute their mandate diligently and never at any one moment turn a blind eye to the misdeeds of any KCCA officials during service delivery.
28 Apr 2023 08:25
Kampala, Uganda
Politics Local government
The Lord Mayor and other other KCCA top officials share a photo moment with the new PAC Members
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

The Lord Mayor and other other KCCA top officials share a photo moment with the new PAC Members