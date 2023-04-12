Breaking

Lukwago Calls for Gov't Action on Child Trafficking

Human rights
Kampala, Uganda
Speaking at the celebrations to mark the International Day of Street Children, Lukwago said that the children are not on the streets to beg but rather have been trafficked to the streets for the benefit of others.
12 Apr 2023 17:16
Kampala, Uganda
Human rights
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us