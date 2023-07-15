Breaking

Luwero Businessman Arrested After Paying UGX 2m to Kill Rival

Luweero, Uganda
Swaibu Semanda, the owner of Extreme General Hardware allegedly paid a soldier to kill his neighbour and business rival Moses Kizito of MK Hardware located in the Kasana trading centre along the Kampala-Gulu highway.
14 Jul 2023 16:16
The two hardware shops are located close to each other. From Left Extreme General Hardware owned by Swaibu Semanda and MK Hardware owned by Moses Kizito all located along Kampala-Gulu highway
