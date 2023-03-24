On 23rd February, 2023, the Luwero District Service Commission ordered 41 teachers to appear before it to defend themselves in cases of abandonment from duty. The 41 teachers had been accused of being away from work for over three months without permission from their supervisors which is against Public Standing Orders.
A signpost at Luweero district headquarters. 36 Staff were dismissed over abscondment
