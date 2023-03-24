Breaking

Luwero District Dismisses 36 Teachers Over Abscondment

Luweero, Uganda
On 23rd February, 2023, the Luwero District Service Commission ordered 41 teachers to appear before it to defend themselves in cases of abandonment from duty. The 41 teachers had been accused of being away from work for over three months without permission from their supervisors which is against Public Standing Orders.
20 Mar 2023 19:29
A signpost at Luweero district headquarters. 36 Staff were dismissed over abscondment
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Images 1

Keywords

2010 Public Service Standing Orders

Entities

Luwero District Service Commission