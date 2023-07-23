Breaking

M23 Blame FARDC, Wazalendo For North Kivu Deaths

Security
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Kanyuka was backed by Bertrand Bisimwa, M23 President saying that the FARDC and militia coalition launching fresh war yet there are ceasefire orders is unacceptable.
22 Jul 2023 19:56
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Security
A Wazalendo fighter armed with a spear
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

A Wazalendo fighter armed with a spear

Keywords

Lubwe-South Village