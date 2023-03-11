District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
11 Mar ·
01:53
·
Three Hoima Officials Record Statement For Approving Construction on Condemned Building
11 Mar ·
10:59
·
KCCA Faulted for Non-Remittance of UGX 4.107Bn Statutory Deductions
10 Mar ·
08:44
·
We Are Watching Parliament Over Anti-Gay Bill Says Kazimba
10 Mar ·
06:14
·
Kenneth Kakuru Was A Man Of His Word
09 Mar ·
02:18
·
Experts Meet in Kampala As Africa Explores Nuclear For Energy
09 Mar ·
08:59
·
Karamoja Elders Commit to End Bad Cultural Practices Against Women
09 Mar ·
08:43
·
Only 3% of the World’s Population is Protected by Mandatory Sodium Reduction Policies
07 Mar ·
11:42
·
Justice Kenneth Kakuru Dead
07 Mar ·
07:46
·
Old Boys Reject New Head Teacher on Grounds that He is Not An Alumnus
06 Mar ·
03:36
·
Will Uganda Reap from Heavy Investment in Science Subjects?
M23 Rebels Declare Cease Fire
Security
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
The M23 cease-fire declaration came as 100 Burundian soldiers were deploying in Sake town, 27 kilometers west of Goma city under the East African Community Regional Force to prevent the advance of the rebels (M23).
07 Mar 2023
14:29
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Samuel
Amanya
Security
Some of M23 soldiers on patrol in Rutshuru territory (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Images
2
Some of M23 soldiers on patrol in Rutshuru territory (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
Keywords
M23 rebels
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close