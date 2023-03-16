Since 2017, the diocese of Madi and West Nile through the initiation of Bishop Andaku has been implementing a tree planting strategy to promote environmental protection and address climate change. So far, over 21,000 trees of different species have been planted according to records at the Department of Household and community Transformation of Madi and West Nile Diocese.
Jackfruit Tree Seedlings in a Nursery bed
