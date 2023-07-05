Under their organisation, Church of Uganda Heads of Education Institutions Association, the educationists propose that instead of ending the national school prayer saying, “As my heart in yours lies” the Anglican founded schools in the diocese should include “In the name of Jesus Christ” before saying Amen.
The heads of education
institutions under Madi and West Nile diocese are considering to amend the National
School Prayer to suit the Anglican doctrine.
Under their organisation, Church
of Uganda Heads of Education Institutions Association, the educationists propose
that instead of ending the national school prayer saying, “As my heart in yours
lies” the Anglican founded schools in the diocese should include “In the name
of Jesus Christ” before saying Amen.
Francis Aluma, the chairperson of
Church of Uganda Heads of Education Institutions Association at Madi and West
Nile diocese notes that the current national school prayer is flat and does not
symbolize the way a Christian praise.
//Cue in “The school prayer …
Cue out…of the foundation.” //
Meanwhile, Rev. Can. Kalebu Draonzi,
the Diocesan Inspector of Schools incharge of primary section says that they
are not opposed to the national school prayer but they are only concerned about
how the prayer ends which he says is not line with their Anglican belief.
//Cue in “What we are…
Cue out… of Jesus Christ.” //
Robert Ezama, the Diocesan
Inspector of Schools for the secondary sub sector told Uganda Radio Network –URN
that the national school prayer appears to be hanging since its ending is not rooted
through Jesus Christ which is contrary to their Anglican belief.
//Cue in “As church of …
Cue out…through Jesus Christ .”
//
The national school prayers which
is normally said shortly after the national anthem during morning Assembly was
composed and introduced by Fagil Mandy, renowned educationist and Former
Commissioner of Schools Inspectorate in 1990s.
“Look at me oh God, As my heart silence all, To you all I turn,
For the sins I have committed, I pray to be forgiven, In all that I have been
good, I pray to be encouraged, For under your guidance oh God, Where all is
peace I shall be led, not to sob but to rejoice, As my heart in yours lies,
Amen”, reads the national school prayer.