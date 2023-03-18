Breaking

Magyezi Intervenes In Nwoya Councilor's Feud With RDC

Northern
Politics
Local government
Nwoya District, Uganda
On Monday, Odong moved a private member’s motion during a full council meeting demanding the appointing authority to take action against Omara on grounds of non-corporation, undermining political and technical leaders, and corruption.
14 Mar 2023 13:35
Nwoya District, Uganda
Northern Politics Local government
Minister Magyezi's letter to Nwoya District councilors.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Minister Magyezi's letter to Nwoya District councilors.

Entities

Christopher Omara, Nwoya Resident District Commissioner Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi nwoya district local government

Keywords

Councilors feud with Nwoya RDC