Makerere Under Fire for Disqualifying Two Guild Candidates

Kampala, Uganda
On Thursday, the University’s Electoral Commission Chairperson, Levi Tshilumba said the two candidates were disqualified for holding a “Kimeza” which is contradicting 10 (b) of the new students’ guild statute, 2022.
07 Apr 2023 16:03
nattabi margaret
