According to the petition, Prof. Mukadasi Buyinza, the Academic Registrar who is designated as the returning officer of the convocation abdicated his duties of convening the Annual General Meeting as required by the law, and irregularly delegated the responsibility to the Convocation Executive led by the chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi.

Dr Tanga Odoi, Chairman Makerere University Convocation -MUC (mak photo)