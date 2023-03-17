Breaking

Makerere University Extends Suspension of 15 Percent Tuition Increment

Education
Kampala, Uganda
The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academics affairs, Professor Umar Kakumba, says that the University management has agreed to stay the suspension of the increment.
15 Mar 2023 10:50
Kampala, Uganda
Education
Makerere University main gate. Photo by Fahad Muganga..
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Makerere University main gate. Photo by Fahad Muganga..