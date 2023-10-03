Makerere University to Accredit Hostels

Makerere University has resolved to start
accrediting hostels that accommodate students.
This was revealed by the University Vice-Chancellor Professor
Barnabas Nawangwe on Thursday.
He said the move is aimed at enhancing the safety and security of its
students.
According to Nawangwe, of the 35,000 students enrolled at
the university, 5,000 reside within the University's confines, while the
vast majority reside outside its premises.
Thousands of students seek accommodation in areas such as Makerere Kikoni, Bwaise,
Makerere Kavule, and Wandegeya, among others.
Alternatively, some students
choose to commute from their homes.
According to Nawangwe, an accreditation committee for
hostels has already been established to collaborate with the Hostel Owners
Association.
The committee will provide recommendations to the
University regarding the most suitable hostels, and subsequently, the
University will enter into memorandums of understanding with the hostels.
He however noted that the accreditation committee will not dictate
where students must stay but will serve as a guide for students, providing them
with recommendations for safe and suitable accommodation options, and ultimately,
the decision of where to stay rests with the individual student.
To accredit the hostel, Nawangwe explained that they will consider
the security of the hostel, hygiene, lighting, and internet among other criteria.
However, while the University moves forward with its
plans to accredit hostels, it is important to acknowledge that there exists a
segment of students who opt to reside in private rentals due to the high costs
associated with University-affiliated hostels.
Many of these rentals can barely
be recognized or sanctioned by the University.
In an interview with URN earlier, students who choose
to go to rentals said while hostels look fancier in terms of space, sanitation,
security, and overall surroundings, they are increasingly becoming
unaffordable, pushing students to live in filthy rentals bordered by sewage and
water trenches.