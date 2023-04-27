District
Man Found Dead in Incomplete Building
Security
Crime
Kasese, Uganda
The discovery was made by residents who were chasing after their pig. It is unclear how long the body had been there before it was found. According to some residents, the deceased was last seen at a drinking spot in good spirits.
27 Apr 2023
12:27
Kasese, Uganda
Basaija
Idd
Security
Crime
