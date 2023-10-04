Man Kills 4-Year-Old Son in Tororo

According to Mugwe, the suspect allegedly hit Amoni on the head with an iron rod, and burnt him with hot water after some pieces of meat got missing.

The Police in Tororo are hunting for a man who allegedly beat his four-year-old son to death.



Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South Police Spokesperson, has identified the suspect as Patrick Mamkol, a resident of Kipangori B Village in Molo Sub County, and the child Amoni Emonyo.



According to Mugwe, the suspect allegedly hit Emonyo on the head with an iron rod, and burnt him with hot water after pieces of meat went missing.



Mugwe says that after beating the boy, he locked him inside the house. He adds that the boy’s mother rushed him to Tororo Main Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Felix Opondo the LCI Chairperson of Kipangori B Village in Molo Sub County, says that the community has joined the security personnel to search for Mamkol.



“As the community, we are so angry on what Patrick Mamkol did to his own child is uncalled for, it is really so unfortunate,” says Opondo.



The body of the deceased is lying at Tororo Hospital pending Postmortem.