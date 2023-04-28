Breaking

Manager Arrested for Embezzling Sacco Funds

Business and finance
Crime
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
According to Abel Ruganza, Kabale District Police Commander, Twesigye is accused of embezzling the money between November 2022-January 2023.
28 Apr 2023 14:05
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Business and finance Crime
Duncan Twesigye, the suspect
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Duncan Twesigye, the suspect