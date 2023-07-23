Breaking

Mao Justifies DP, NRM Cooperation Agreement to Acholi People

Media
Lifestyle
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
Mao, the President of the opposition Democratic Party (DP) was in July last year appointed to serve as a minister in the NRM-led government after a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two entities.
23 Jul 2023 08:00
Gulu, Uganda
Media Lifestyle Northern
The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs President Norbert Mao (C) show cases the Acholi Otole traditional dance on Friday 22 July 2023. Photo By Julius Ocungi
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs President Norbert Mao (C) show cases the Acholi Otole traditional dance on Friday 22 July 2023. Photo By Julius Ocungi

Keywords

Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao

Entities

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs