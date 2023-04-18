Breaking

Mayanja Orders Demarcation of Nkoko Land in Kasese

Human rights
Kasese, Uganda
Mayanja says that the directive is to ensure the issues surrounding the contested land are amicably resolved and people are able to utilize it for development purposes.
18 Apr 2023 08:57
Kasese, Uganda
Human rights
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Keywords

Minister of lands Nkoko Land Disputes

Entities

Ministry of Lands Nkoko Land Disputes