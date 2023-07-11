District
Mbarara City Opens Website To Business Community For Advertisement
Business and finance
Mbarara, Uganda
This initiative is a result of collaboration between Mbarara City authorities and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), aiming to upgrade the website and utilize it to generate additional revenue.
11 Jul 2023
12:55
Mbarara, Uganda
EDSON
KINENE
Business and finance
