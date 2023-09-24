The contract for the road works that were initially one year and was supposed to end in April last year was extended after the contractor gave justifiable reasons for the extension until October and another extension was done again after the contractor asked for more time. The contract was again extended in December by three months.

Mbarara City Council leaders have raised concerns about the failure of Multiplex Limited to meet the deadline for the completion of road works in the city.



In May 2021, Multiplex Limited and Ditaco International Trade were awarded a joint contract to construct three roads in Mbarara City at 23 Billion Shillings for one year under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID project. The roads are Major Victor Bwana measuring 0.95 km, Galt Road measuring 0.65KM and Stanley Road measuring 0.78 km.



The road works that were supposed to end in April last year were extended after the contractor gave justifiable reasons for the extension until October and another extension was done again after the contractor asked for more time. The contract was again extended in December by three months.



Mbarara City Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi says that as they are waiting for Parliament to approve a supplementary budget of 20 billion Shillings, the contractor may not beat the deadline to complete the works.



Ben Twahirwa, the worker’s representative said that with only 14 days left to the deadline, there is a possibility that he will not complete the road works.



The Mbarara City Clerk, Assy Abireebe Tumweisgye asked the councilors to stay calm saying that the problem is with the contractor and not the city authorities. He explains that the contractor stands to be fined 2.3 billion Shillings if he fails to meet the deadline.



Muhammad Byansi, the Mbarara City South Councilor warned city officials not to rush to revoke the contract, saying the company could seek court redress.



Engineer Isacc Kalule, the Multiplex Limited Engineer could not be reached for comment because he did not respond to our telephone calls.



Multiplex Limited has also come under criticism from leaders in Ntungamo and Kabale Municipality for delays to complete road works.



