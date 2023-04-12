Retired Colonel Tony Otoa, a former fighter with Kikosi Maalum and later a serving officer with the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA), recalls how they returned to Kampala on April 9th to join Oyite Ojok to declare the fall of Amin’s regime. Otoa, aged 83, says Kampala had technically fallen on Monday but it took them two days to make the now famous announcement because all the radio presenters and technicians had fled.

Gen. David Oyite-Ojok who made the radio announcement (Courtesy picture)