Minister Amos Lugoloobi Remanded for Stealing Gov't Iron Sheets

Kampala, Uganda
Lugoloobi faces a seven-year jail term or a fine not exceeding 160 currency points (3.2 million Shillings) or both, upon conviction. He is the second Minister to be arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court over the Karamoja Iron Sheets scandal.
17 Apr 2023 15:08
Kampala, Uganda
Amos Lugoloobi
Images 1

Amos Lugoloobi

